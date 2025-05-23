Israel Accused of Systematic Starvation to Expel Palestinians from Gaza

Geneva, MINA – The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has accused Israel of orchestrating a systematic campaign to forcibly displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, alleging that the tactics used constitute a crime of genocide, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a statement released Thursday, the Geneva-based organization said that Israeli military operations, repeated evacuation orders, and the deliberate use of starvation are part of a political strategy aimed at the mass expulsion of Gaza’s population.

Euro-Med cited recent comments by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who linked a cessation of hostilities to the execution of a US-backed plan, originally proposed by former President Donald Trump to expel Palestinians from the enclave.

According to the organization, Israeli forces have issued at least 35 evacuation orders since January 2025, impacting over one million residents, many of whom were already displaced. The orders, often lacking military necessity, have forced civilians into overcrowded areas such as Al-Mawasi on Gaza’s southern coast, which Euro-Med warns may be staging grounds for mass expulsions.

The group further alleged that Israel has deliberately bombed designated “safe zones,” including a recent strike on Al-Mawasi that killed an entire family, characterizing these zones as “pre-planned killing sites.”

Euro-Med described the situation on the ground as catastrophic, noting that displaced families are fleeing on foot without access to food, water, shelter, or humanitarian aid.

Calling it one of the clearest instances of orchestrated mass displacement in recent history, Euro-Med urged immediate international action. The organization demanded the enforcement of international sanctions on Israel, the activation of International Criminal Court arrest warrants, and the suspension of all forms of support, military, financial, and diplomatic.

“The goal is no longer hidden. It is the forced removal of an entire people, carried out in full view of the international community,” the statement concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)