Minister Retno Asks Countries to Remove Indonesia from the Covid-19 Red List

New York, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi asked several countries to remove Indonesia from the Covid-19 red list.

This was conveyed by Retno in 18 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly, 23-24 September 2021 in New York, United States.

“In particular, for several countries that are still implementing the redlist, I ask that the current situation in Indonesia can be considered to change the redlist status,” said the Foreign Minister in a virtual press statement on Saturday.

For example, the Foreign Minister said that France had removed Indonesia from the Covid-19 red list.

The Foreign Minister also conveyed that the decline in positive cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia is currently below 2 percent on average, below the World Health Organization (WHO) standard of 5 percent.

In addition, the meeting discussed concerns about inequality, discrimination and the politicization of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I also discussed how in the future the world can strengthen global health governance so that it can anticipate potential pandemics in the future,” he added. (R/RE1)

