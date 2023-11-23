MER-C: Three Indonesian Volunteers at Indonesian Hospital Arrived in Rafah

Three Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) volunteers, namely (from left to right) Farid Zanzabil Al Ayubi, Fikri Rofiul Haq, and Reza Aldilla Kurniawan while at the Indonesian Hospital, north of Gaza, Palestine, shortly before being evacuated to Rafah, Gaza South, Wednesday (23/11/2023). (Exclusive Photo: Palestine Today Correspondent)

Gaza, MINA – Three Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) volunteers at the Indonesian Hospital, north of Gaza, Palestine, who were successfully evacuated and arrived in Rafah, South Gaza on Wednesday evening local time.

“Reza and friends are now in Rafah, South Gaza. “They are taking refuge in a school next to the European Hospital,” said Chairman of the MER-C Presidium, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad in an interview with media crew, in Jakarta on Thursday.

He said that the three volunteers are currently waiting for the opportunity to evacuate from Gaza.

All patients from the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, Palestine, were evacuated to Al-Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis and the European Hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza.

The evacuation was carried out after the Israeli military continued to attack the hospital. The evacuation was carried out by bus with the assistance of the Red Crescent and International Red Cross

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that as a result of the Israeli attack on the hospital last Sunday, at least 12 people were killed and dozens of people, including doctors, were injured. Meanwhile, hundreds of others were surrounded in hospitals.

The Indonesian Hospital in Bayt Lahiya, north of Gaza, has been surrounded and attacked by the Israeli military since last Sunday.

MER-C invites all Indonesian people to pray for the three MER-C volunteers who are still there and will be evacuated to a safe area in the south.

Previously, MER-C had lost contact with its three volunteers since last Saturday.

This includes around 600 injured people and their companions still in hospital (Indonesia), in addition to 200 medical personnel and around 2,000 refugees.

Before the Indonesian Hospital, Israel had launched various attacks on other health facilities in Gaza, including Al Shifa Hospital, which is the largest hospital in the region.

The order to evacuate the Indonesian hospital and the threat of further attacks took place when Israel announced a four-day ceasefire agreement with Hamas. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)