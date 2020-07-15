MER-C Support The Unity of Fatah and Hamas

Jakarta, MINA – Chairperson of the Presidium of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad expressed appreciation and support for the steps taken by two Palestinian factions, Fatah and Hamas to reject Israel’s annexation in the West Bank and Jordan Valley.

Sarbini said on Wednesday in a statement that received by MINA that behind the rejection was a welcome and encouraging news where Fatah and Hamas promised to unite to fight the annexation.

The unity agreement was conveyed by senior officials of both parties, Jibril Rajub representing Fatah from Ramallah and Saleh al-Arouri representing Hamas from Beirut Lebanon in a joint tele conference on Thursday.

In a press conference, the two sides agreed to unite to build a joint agreement in facing Israel’s brutal steps to annex the West Bank and Jordan Valley.

Responding to this historic event, dr. Sarbini expressed his appreciation and support.

“We appreciate and support the agreement with Fatah and Hamas. It is hoped that this can be the energy and national power of Palestine to face Israel which is fully supported by the United States,” Sarbini said.

“National unity of all elements will be a force that makes Israel rethink to continue its plan to annex the West Bank,” he concluded.

MER-C as a humanitarian agency that experienced in giving medical treatment in disaster or conflict areas due to a war, include to help the Palestinian since 2009 and MER-C also the one who initiated the construction of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)