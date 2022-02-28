MER-C Sends Medical Team to Earthquake Locations in West Sumatra

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian humanitarian agency, Medical Emergency Rescue – Committee (MER-C) again sent a medical team to earthquake locations in West Pasaman Regency, West Sumatra. The team departed from the MER-C Headquarters in Jakarta on Sunday night.

The head of the MER-C medical team, Muhammad Zuhdi, said the team consisting of four people would provide assistance in the form of medical treatment for citizens. In addition, the team will also look for locations that have not been touched by other volunteers.

“We will provide medical assistance to the citizens. We also evaluate the sent teams, whether they need further assistance or not,” said Zuhdi to MINA ahead of his departure to West Sumatra.

“The team that departed this time consisted of 1 doctor, 2 nurses, and 1 support worker. We will conduct a sweep of areas that the volunteers may not have explored, so that we can provide assistance as soon as possible,” he continued.

Zuhdi emphasized that MER-C prioritizes health. For that, he said, the team that was dispatched brought more medicine and surgical instruments.

“We plan to also conduct a mobile clinic and establish a health center at the command post. We continue to monitor and coordinate with the volunteers who are already at the location,” he explained.

On Friday, MER-C sent an initial team of medical volunteers to provide assistance in connection with the earthquake in West Pasaman, West Sumatra.

According to the BNPB report on Sunday, the death toll from the earthquake rose to 11 people.

As for the details of the fatalities, as many as 5 people in West Pasaman Regency and 6 in Pasaman Regency. In addition, temporary data that has been collected includes 42 seriously injured, 346 lightly injured, 4 missing and approximately 13 thousand people displaced. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)