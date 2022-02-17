MER-C Reactivates Monitored Independent Isolation Program

Jakarta, MINA – Cases of the new variant of the Covid-19 Omicron in Indonesia continue to increase. Anticipating this, the Indonesian Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) has reactivated the Monitored Independent Isolation (Isomantau) program, which provides guidance and monitoring of COVID-19 patients with mild and/or asymptomatic symptoms while they undergo self-isolation at home regularly free.

MER-C Isomatau Team Leader, dr. Tasykuru Rizqa, SpPD in a written statement on Thursday said MER-C had reactivated the Isomantau program since January 2022.

“Actually, we never closed the Isomanta program, but as Covid cases decreased, the number of registered patients decreased. Now, when the cases of the Omicron variant of Covid have increased, more people have started to contact the Isomantau MER-C call center to register and participate in this program,” he said.

Responding to news about the increasing cases of Covid-19, MER-C urges the public to remain anticipatory but also rational in digesting information. Anticipatory means consistently maintaining the culture of diligently washing hands and wearing masks. Rational means seeing information based on facts, avoiding hyperbolic comments and continuing to support efforts to maintain public health.

For people who are exposed, especially those with mild symptoms and/or asymptomatic, they should do self-isolation under the monitoring of a trained Health Team. This is because monitoring is an important variable in maintaining individual conditions and the stability of health services.

“We need to use hospitals as effectively as possible to treat patients according to indications for care, whether it’s because of Covid-19 or other non-Covid-19 cases,” he said.

He said that the routine monitoring carried out by MER-C every day distinguished Isomantau MER-C from other telemedicine programs. With regular monitoring, it is hoped that patients with severe conditions will be identified and immediately directed to the hospital for treatment.

People who need Isomantau services can contact the Isomantau Call Center MER-C at 0822-9922-5050. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)