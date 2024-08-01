MER-C Indonesia Expresses Condolences Over Ismail Haniyeh’s Passed Away

MER-C team met with Ismail Haniyeh to discuss the design of the Indonesian hospital in Northern Gaza, July 2010. (Photo: MER-C)

Jakarta, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) has expressed condolences over the death of former Palestinian Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in an attack in Tehran, Iran on Wednesday (July 31).

“MER-C extends its deepest sympathies over the death of former Palestinian Prime Minister Ismail Haniyeh in an attack in Tehran,” said Sarbini Abdul Murad, Chairman of the MER-C Presidium, in a written statement.

“May Allah have mercy on him and continue to strengthen the Palestinian struggle for independence,” he added.

“We are shocked and condemn the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. “This cowardly act complicates the path to peace between Israel and Palestine,” Sarbini stated.

He continued, “Regardless, he was a guest of the Iranian government attending the inauguration of the new Iranian president.”

Additionally, the Chairman of the MER-C Presidium reaffirmed MER-C’s commitment to continuously assist and send healthcare professionals to the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

Ismail Haniyeh was killed along with his bodyguards in Tehran, Iran, on July 31, 2024, due to an attack at his residence. His visit to Iran was to attend the inauguration of the new Iranian President, Masud Pazeshkian. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)