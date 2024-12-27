MER-C Expresses Condolences for Death of Five Medical Staff of Kamal Adwan Hospital

Jakarta, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) expresses its condolences for the death of five staff members of Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza due to the latest Israeli attack on Thursday.

“MER-C offers its deepest condolences for the martyrs, five healthcare workers who became martyrs at Kamal Adwan Hospital due to a direct attack by the Israeli occupiers,” stated MER-C in a written statement on Friday.

The five staff members were Dr. Ahmed Samour, a pediatrician, Israa Abu Zaida, a laboratory specialist, paramedics Abdul Majeed Abu Al-Aish and Maher Al-Ajrami, and Fares Al-Hudali, a care specialist.

MER-C also strongly condemns all forms of attacks on healthcare workers and paramedics and calls for full protection for volunteers and medical teams to ensure the provision of optimal medical aid. It is crucial to guarantee the safety and security of medical teams and volunteers as they carry out their duties.

Located in Beit Lahia, Kamal Adwan Hospital has suffered dozens of missile and gunfire attacks since early October, as well as a military blockade.

Despite these challenges, the hospital continues to provide care to the people of Gaza under horrific conditions. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)