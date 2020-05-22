MER-C Distributes 200 PPE Packages to COVID-19 Jakarta Task Force

Jakarta, MINA – Medical Emergency Rescue (MER-C) on Wednesday again handed over 200 PPE packages to the Covid-19 Task Force Command Post at City Hall of DKI Jakarta Province.

This is the second phase of assistance that has been submitted to the Covid-19 Task Force Command Post out of the five planned stages with a total of 1,000 packages.

The PPE package consisting of hazardous reuseable shirts, face shields, google eye glasses, surgical masks, N95 masks, nurse cap, gloves, shoe protectors, boots and 70% alcohol 5 liters, is a help from PT Repower Asia Indonesia in collaboration with MER-C Indonesia.

MER-C Indonesia since the beginning of the Coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19) spread, until now it continues to move to take part in handling the virus.

Head of MER-C Logistics and Assistance Division Ita Muswita previously said that PPE assistance itself has been distributed to more than 125 health facilities from Aceh to West Papua.

In addition to channeling PPE assistance, MER-C also formed a Patient Monitoring Team in Monitoring COVID-19. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)