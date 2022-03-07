MER-C Continues Providing Medical Aid in West Pasaman after Earthquake

West Paseman, MINA – Indonesian humanitarian agency, Medical Emergency Rescue-Committee (MER-) continues the activities of providing medical aid in West Pasaman, West Sumatra, both at the Timbo Abu post and the mobile clinic are still ongoing.

Muhammad Zuhdi, Head of the MER-C Team for the West Pasaman Earthquake Medical Mission said the services at the Command Post consist of medication, several minor surgical procedures and patient infusions, including coordination with related parties such as the Regional Secretary, Health Service, Social Service, Kesdam 1 Bukit Barisan and several other parties.

As quoted from the website of MER-C, after two days, MER-C team who was still on duty in the West Pasaman earthquake area finally got a signal and contacted the Central MER-C in Jakarta on Sunday night.

“Thank God we are all healthy. For Timbo Abu (the MER-C Command Post area) there are still power outages due to some power lines being cut off due to landslides. The cellular network is also still disconnected. We have to shift to another place to get a signal,” said Taufik, one of the team members who works as a nurse.

Together with the authorities, the MER-C Team had time to refer patients affected by the earthquake to health facilities for further treatment.

Access to exit the MER-C Team post area in Timbo Abu was also temporarily cut off from both the north and south sides, which are currently being gradually repaired. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)