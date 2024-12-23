MER-C Condemns Israeli Attack on Indonesian Hospital’s dr. Jozerizal Jurnalis Residance

Jakarta, MINA – The President of MER-C Indonesia, Dr. Hadiki Habib, condemned the recent Israeli occupation forces’ attack on the Dr. Jozerizal Jurnalis Residence, which resulted in severe damage.

“The residence is a historical site that is part of the international agreement between the Palestinian government and the people of Indonesia, represented by MER-C, during the establishment of the Indonesian Hospital,” said Dr. Hadiki on Saturday.

He emphasized that the military attack on the healthcare system in Northern Gaza is a clear war crime, as it violates Article 53 of the 1953 Hague Convention.

In addition to the repeated attacks on the Indonesian Hospital in Northern Gaza, the Israeli occupiers also targeted the Dr. Jozerizal Jurnalis Residence, causing all the doors and windows to be destroyed.

Local staff reported that they tried to close the doors of the Dr. Jozerizal Jurnalis Residence during the attack, but artillery fire continued relentlessly.

The Dr. Jozerizal Jurnalis Residence was first built by MER-C in July 2014. It is located within the Indonesian Hospital complex, and the land for the residence is a waqf from the Palestinian government in Gaza.

The residence has been used as the MER-C Gaza Branch office and as accommodation for MER-C volunteers while carrying out their duties in the Gaza Strip.

The residence started to suffer damage from the first day of the aggression on October 7, 2023, when an Israeli occupier’s attack targeted the Indonesian Hospital complex and hit the MER-C operational vehicle parked directly in front of the Dr. Jozerizal Jurnalis Residence. Several parts of the residence were damaged due to explosions and strong vibrations.

The residence was briefly repaired in August – September 2024 when the MER-C EMT team was able to reach Northern Gaza and work at the Indonesian Hospital. However, due to the latest attacks targeting the Indonesian Hospital and its surroundings, the Dr. Jozerizal Jurnalis Residence once again sustained severe damage. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)