MER-C Adds Medical Devices for Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian humanitarian organization engaged in medical emergencies, MER-C, will increase the procurement of medical devices for the second phase of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, which was built on the initiation of this institution.

Project Manager for Indonesian Hospital Development Phase Two, Ir. Edy Wahyudi said that the Medical Emergency Rescue-Committee (MER-C) is currently offering the second phase of Indonesian Hospital medical equipment to medical equipment companies.

Edy explained to MINA on Saturday, there are four areas of the second phase of the medical equipment offering for the Indonesia Hospital, including the Medical Equipment Pack, Intensive Coronary Care Unit (ICCU) Pack, Endoscopy Pack and Medical Office Furniture Pack.

“The offers for medical equipment packs are 24 supplier offers for five types of medical equipment, there are 14 supply offers for the ICCU pack for four types of medical equipment, offers for the Endoscopy pack there are 10 supplier offers for 35 types of medical equipment. The Medical Office Furniture pack offers 12 suppliers for eight types of medical equipment, ”he explained.

Edy also revealed that residents in the Gaza Strip have their hopes for the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza. The Indonesian Hospital is the second hospital after the Al-Shifa Hospital.

The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza was built on the initiation of the Humanitarian Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) in collaboration with the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School network. In this second phase of construction, 33 Al-Fatah volunteers were sent to the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)