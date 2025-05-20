SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Power Generators of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Targeted by Israeli Airstrikes

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation military launched a deadly airstrike on the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, late Monday, targeting its power generators and igniting a massive fire, according to medical sources speaking to Anadolu Agency.

The attack occurred amid a continuing siege by Israeli forces, which has tightened around medical facilities across the Gaza Strip. Munir al-Bursh, Director General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, reported that the hospital lost all power following the airstrike. He warned that patients and wounded civilians inside the hospital now face imminent danger due to the loss of life-sustaining electricity.

Al-Bursh condemned Israel’s actions, accusing its military of intentionally targeting health infrastructure and violating international humanitarian law. Gaza’s Civil Defense reported receiving urgent distress calls from hospital staff as the fire spread from the generators to parts of the facility. Efforts to reach the hospital and extinguish the blaze were hindered by unsafe conditions caused by ongoing Israeli military operations.

On Sunday, Al-Bursh noted that Israeli tanks and bulldozers had encircled the hospital, placing patients and medical personnel at extreme risk. The same day, Israel initiated a major ground offensive named “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” across multiple regions in Gaza, intensifying what has been widely described as a genocidal campaign.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have repeatedly attacked Gaza’s health infrastructure, leaving most medical facilities either destroyed or severely impaired. Out of 38 hospitals, only 19 remain partially functional, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, with field hospitals stepping in to provide emergency care.

Nearly 53,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed since the onset of Israel’s offensive. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

