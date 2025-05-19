Israeli Airstrikes Kill Over 100 Palestinians as Hospitals Besieged in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – More than 100 Palestinians have been killed since dawn on Sunday amid intensified Israeli airstrikes and a growing siege on hospitals throughout the Gaza Strip, according to reports by Al-Jazeera and local health authorities.

Medical sources confirmed that at least 125 people have died in the latest attacks, with 55 casualties in Gaza City and northern regions alone, Palestine Chronicle reported.

One of the deadliest strikes hit the Saftawi neighborhood in northern Gaza City, leaving 15 Palestinians either dead or missing. In Jabaliya, Israeli strikes targeted homes belonging to the Maqat and Nasr families, killing at least 20 people, most of them women and children.

In nearby Beit Lahia, seven members of the Al-Barawi family were killed, and several others wounded in an Israeli airstrike on their residence.

The Tel al-Zaatar area in Jabaliya refugee camp was also heavily bombed. Five people were reported dead, and the nearby Al-Awda Hospital suffered extensive damage. Additional homes in the area were destroyed.

Meanwhile, in central Gaza, 20 more people were reported killed. In Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, an Israeli strike hit a tent camp sheltering displaced families, leaving behind scenes of destruction.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that Israeli forces have surrounded and fired upon the Indonesian Hospital in the north, worsening conditions just days after the Gaza European Hospital was rendered inoperable.

Medical officials described a state of panic among patients and staff. Two patients were reportedly injured while attempting to evacuate. The ongoing siege has made it nearly impossible for the wounded to access lifesaving care.

Dr. Marwan Sultan, director of the Indonesian Hospital, described the situation as “catastrophic.” He said the intensive care unit had been shelled and that the hospital was no longer functioning.

“There are only patients and medical staff inside. Why is this place being targeted?” he asked in an interview with Al-Jazeera.

Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital also issued an urgent call for blood donations as casualties continue to flood in.

Health officials are urging international organizations to pressure Israel to stop targeting medical facilities and allow healthcare workers to operate safely amid what they describe as a systematic campaign to dismantle Gaza’s medical infrastructure. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)