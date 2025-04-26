Tensions Rise Between Israeli Leaders Over Gaza War Strategy

Gaza, MINA – Tensions are escalating within Israel’s leadership as deep divisions emerge between the military establishment and the political echelon over the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, Middle East Monitor reported.

Recent Security Cabinet meetings, including those held on Tuesday and Thursday evening, ended without a unified resolution, revealing “major disagreements” over the course of the 19-month-long military campaign.

According to Israel Hayom, the Thursday meeting was marked by sharp disputes, particularly concerning the strategy for the next phases of the war and the distribution of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The newspaper reported a heated verbal altercation between top military officials and cabinet ministers, with voices raised in a sign of the mounting frustration.

Although some progress was made on aligning the military’s aid distribution methods with political demands, disagreements persist over how the war should proceed. The Israeli army has been tasked with updating its operational plans to reflect the ministers’ expectations more closely.

A central point of contention is the issue of humanitarian aid. Since March 2, Israel has shut all Gaza crossings to food, medicine, and essential goods, severely worsening the humanitarian situation in the Strip.

The government argues that it seeks to prevent supplies from reaching Hamas, while the military has raised concerns about both the logistics and the dangers involved in aid distribution.

Far-right ministers, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have insisted that no aid be allowed into Gaza at all. In response, the military presented new aid delivery plans designed to eliminate the risk of supplies reaching Hamas while ensuring Israeli soldiers are not exposed to additional danger.

Despite these efforts, no final agreement was reached during the latest meetings, and the Security Cabinet is scheduled to reconvene on Monday in hopes of bridging the gap between military strategies and political directives. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

