SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tensions Rise Between Israeli Leaders Over Gaza War Strategy

sajadi Editor : Widi - 15 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

4 Views

Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)

Gaza, MINA – Tensions are escalating within Israel’s leadership as deep divisions emerge between the military establishment and the political echelon over the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, Middle East Monitor reported.

Recent Security Cabinet meetings, including those held on Tuesday and Thursday evening, ended without a unified resolution, revealing “major disagreements” over the course of the 19-month-long military campaign.

According to Israel Hayom, the Thursday meeting was marked by sharp disputes, particularly concerning the strategy for the next phases of the war and the distribution of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The newspaper reported a heated verbal altercation between top military officials and cabinet ministers, with voices raised in a sign of the mounting frustration.

Also Read: Day 229 of Genocide: Civilians Killed, Injured, in Israeli Bombardment of Gaza

Although some progress was made on aligning the military’s aid distribution methods with political demands, disagreements persist over how the war should proceed. The Israeli army has been tasked with updating its operational plans to reflect the ministers’ expectations more closely.

A central point of contention is the issue of humanitarian aid. Since March 2, Israel has shut all Gaza crossings to food, medicine, and essential goods, severely worsening the humanitarian situation in the Strip.

The government argues that it seeks to prevent supplies from reaching Hamas, while the military has raised concerns about both the logistics and the dangers involved in aid distribution.

Far-right ministers, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have insisted that no aid be allowed into Gaza at all. In response, the military presented new aid delivery plans designed to eliminate the risk of supplies reaching Hamas while ensuring Israeli soldiers are not exposed to additional danger.

Also Read: Arab League Warns of Grave Consequences of Funding Suspension of for UNRWA

Despite these efforts, no final agreement was reached during the latest meetings, and the Security Cabinet is scheduled to reconvene on Monday in hopes of bridging the gap between military strategies and political directives. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Al-Aqsa Mosque almost Empty Due to Israeli Restrictions

Tagaid distribution Bezalel Smotrich cabinet meeting conflict policy Gaza Gaza Strip Gaza war Hamas humanitarian aid Israel Israel Hayom Israeli government Israeli military. military strategy Netanyahu political disagreement Security Cabinet

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israeli Genocidal War Leads to Amputation of 1,000 Palestinian Children’s Limbs

  • 5 minutes ago
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Photo

Tensions Rise Between Israeli Leaders Over Gaza War Strategy

  • 15 minutes ago
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
America

Massive Protests Erupt Across US Cities Against Israel’s Aggression on Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill At Least 15 Palestinians in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia

AWG Urges Boycott of Israel-Affiliated Brands in Protest Outside US Embassy

  • 3 hours ago
Humanitarian Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Faces Deepening Hunger Amid 54 Days of Israeli Aid Blockade

  • 12 hours ago
Load More
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
90% of Rafah Destroyed by Israeli Army Since October 2023 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Rafah Municipality Condemns Israeli Minister’s Decision to Annex Gaza Area

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:34 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue, 38 Martyrs in Last 24 Hours

  • Monday, 14 April 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya detained by Israeli Forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Lawyer Demands Urgent Action Against Torture of Abu Safiya

  • Saturday, 19 April 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza since Dawn Kill Dozens of Palestinians

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Indonesia

AWG and STAI Hold a Seminar in Commemorating 70 Years of the Asian-African Conference

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 16:42 WIB
Israeli occupation forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Sustain 95-Day Aggression on Jenin

  • 16 hours ago
Syria’s New Revolutionary Flag Raised at UN Headquarters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Syria’s New Revolutionary Flag Raised at UN Headquarters

  • 10 hours ago
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us