Day 229 of Genocide: Civilians Killed, Injured, in Israeli Bombardment of Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of Palestinian civilians were Wednesday morning killed and others were injured after the Israeli occupation forces bombed various areas of the Gaza Strip, in the ongoing aggression for the 229th day in a row, WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that the Israeli occupation army artillery fired several shells at citizens’ homes in Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City, where a number of citizens were injured and taken to the Baptist Hospital in the city.

He pointed out that the bodies of six slain civilians and six wounded others were recovered after a missile strike from an Israeli warplane targeted a house owned by Abu Zaida family in Al-Faluga area in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

10 people were killed, and a number of others were injured, as a result of the bombing of a shack in the vicinity of Terence al-Baba, housing displaced people in the town of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip. They were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the neighboring city of Deir Al-Balah.

Israeli warplanes launched an attack on Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, killing at least two people and a number of wounded who were transported to the Baptist Hospital in the city.

The Israeli occupation army artillery fired shells at the southern and northern areas of Gaza City, and at the eastern area of ​​the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

A number of citizens were injured when Israeli warplanes bombed a house owned by Farhat family in Tal Al-Sultan, west of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. They were transferred to Kuwait Specialized Hospital, west of the city.

The Israeli artillery shelling continued bombing areas in the center and east of the city of Rafah, while an Israeli quadcopter drones opened fire on various areas in Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, as airstrikes from an Israeli warplane targeted the center of the city of Rafah.

The Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, by land, sea and air, which began on October 7th, has so far resulted in the killing of 35,647 Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom were children and women, and injuring 79,852 others, in an infinite toll, as thousands of victims are still under the rubble. (T/R3/RE1)

