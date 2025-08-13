SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US Doctor Describes Deliberate Cruelty in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 23 minutes ago

23 minutes ago

3 Views

Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – An American pediatrician and board member of Doctors Without Borders USA has given a harrowing account of the humanitarian and medical catastrophe in Gaza, describing it as a genocide in which Israel “deliberately uses cruelty and evil.” according to Palestine Information Center.

In a blog post on Humans of New York, Dr. Aqsa Durrani recounted her two-month humanitarian mission in Gaza, where she witnessed relentless Israeli bombardment and what she described as a suffocating starvation campaign targeting everyone, including medical workers.

She said Israeli occupation forces imposed severe restrictions on humanitarian staff, allowing her to bring no more than seven pounds of food. “I’m a humanitarian doctor, why is there even a food limit? I’ve worked in places with extreme hunger, but in Gaza, Israel’s cruelty and malice are intentional,” she said.

“As a pediatric intensive care doctor, I am used to seeing children die as part of my work, but I have no words for what I saw in Gaza,” Durrani continued. She described treating children with missing limbs, severe burns, and other injuries, often without pain medication. “But the children don’t scream from the pain,” she said. “They scream: I’m hungry! I’m hungry!”

Also Read: Abu Obeida Warns Gaza Resistance Will Bleed Israeli Army Every Day

Durrani also spoke of the doctors and nurses working alongside her, many of them exhausted, malnourished, and living in tents, some having lost 15 or 20 family members. She said she felt a deep sadness and urge to stay when her mission ended, an emotion she had not experienced in nearly 20 years of humanitarian work. “I was ashamed as an American and as a human being that we could not stop this genocide,” she said.

Recalling her departure from southern Gaza, she described seeing Rafah reduced to rubble before crossing into Israel, where “life seemed normal.” She said the first thing she saw was a group of Israeli soldiers eating lunch. “I’ve never felt more nauseated in my life than when I saw that table full of food.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israel, with US backing, has carried out a genocide in Gaza involving mass killings, starvation, destruction, and forced displacement, defying international appeals and International Court of Justice orders to halt its actions.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the genocide has killed 61,499 Palestinians, wounded 153,575, left more than 9,000 missing, and displaced hundreds of thousands. The siege has triggered famine, claiming the lives of many, including dozens of children. []

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Kill Over 100 Palestinians as Hospitals Besieged in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Tensions Rise Between Israeli Leaders Over Gaza War Strategy

TagAqsa Durrani deliberate cruelty Doctors Without Borders Famine genocide humanitarian mission International Court of Justice Israeli occupation forces Malnutrition Palestinian Casualties pediatric intensive care rafah starvation campaign US doctor

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Gaza Health System Nears Total Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade (photo: PIC)
Photo

US Doctor Describes Deliberate Cruelty in Gaza

  • 23 minutes ago
Aid seker in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

At Least Seven Killed, Others Wounded in Israeli Shelling on Gaza

  • 1 hour ago
Palestine

Gaza Health Ministry: 500 Infants Hospitalized Due to Starvation Under Israeli Blockade

  • 2 hours ago
International

Global Sumud Flotilla to Launch Largest Civilian Sea Mission to Break Gaza Blockade

  • 7 hours ago
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 10 Palestinians in Fresh Strikes on Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Monday, 11 August 2025 - 13:38 WIB
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Army Continues Deadly Attacks on Civilians in Gaza Amid Worsening Famine

  • Monday, 11 August 2025 - 11:43 WIB
Load More
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Strengthening Islamic Brotherhood in Defense of Palestinian Muslims

  • Friday, 8 August 2025 - 10:32 WIB
Articles

“Do Not Forget Gaza”: The Final Testament of Al Jazeera’s Anas Al-Sharif

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 14:29 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Relies on FDRS for Early Detection of Forest Fires

  • 16 hours ago
Articles

Sunan Kudus and Mosque of Al-Aqsa Menara Kudus: A Legacy Linking Java and Palestine

  • Monday, 11 August 2025 - 13:10 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Colonialism on Earth Must Be Abolished

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:28 WIB
Palestine

Norway Wealth Fund Divests from 11 Israeli Companies

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 12:21 WIB
Indonesia

National Library: Indonesians Read Just Six Books Per Year

  • 18 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • 22 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Opens Door to Foreign Funding for Forest Rehabilitation

  • 19 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us