Manchester United Legend Cantona Questions World’s Attitude Toward Israel

Paris, MINA – Manchester United legend and former French footballer Eric Cantona questioned the world’s attitude toward Israel on Tuesday, saying, “Is there anyone left to defend these criminals,” and not to call this “genocide.”

“Is there anyone left to defend these criminals? Is there anyone left who would not condemn the criminals? Are there still states that still arm these criminals? Is there anyone left who would not call this a genocide? Is there anyone lef who would not shed a tear in the face of such horror?” Cantona, 58, wrote in an Instagram post.

Israel’s attack on Rafah on Sunday, which killed at least 45 Palestinians and injured 250 more, was widely condemned by the international community, as well as the foreign ministers of three European countries, emphasizing the urgency of a permanent cease-fire and a two-state solution.

Israel has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since October 7 last year.

Cantona, who is known for supporting Palestine, had most games for Manchester United in 1992-1997.

The former player is a five-time English Premier League winner. He won four Premier League titles with Manchester United and another with Leeds United.

Cantona was the French league champion in 1989 and 1991 when he was playing for Olympique Marseille.

He retired from football in 1997 when he was 30 years old. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)