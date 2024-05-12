Hamas Considers US Responsible for Israel’s Crimes

Select Language

Large areas of the Nuseirat camp were left in ruins on 18 April 2024 after Israeli occupation forces bombing the area [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic Resistance Movement in Palestine, Hamas considers the United States (US) government fully responsible for the increasing crimes of the Israeli occupation against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said that the Israeli army’s attack on Jabalia, accompanied by warnings of residents to evacuate, was a further act of eviction, especially of children, women, and the elderly.

In its statement to the media on Saturday, Hamas also urged the international community and the UN to provide protection to defenseless civilians.

“Nevertheless, this attack will not weaken the strength of our people, and will not weaken the resolve of our resistance against the Zionist killing machine, until the aggression is defeated from our land,” wrote the Hamas statement.

Also Read:  US Congresswoman Tlaib Launches Petition Against Visa Free Program for Israel

“This is our determination in the journey to realize our people’s hopes for freedom and self-determination,” he continued.

Since October 7 2023, Hamas has continued to struggle to defend its homeland from Israel’s indiscriminate attacks and aggression which has caused tens of thousands of people to die, more than half of whom are children and women. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

