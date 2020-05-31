Malaysia Condemns Israeli Annexation Plan

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Malaysia expressed concern over Israeli plans to annex Palestinian occupied land in the West Bank and condemned its neglect of international law.

“Malaysia is very concerned about Israel’s recent announcement to implement its plan to annex portions of the Palestinian Occupied Territories in the West Bank. Malaysia strongly condemns and rejects illegal and unilateral actions by Israel,” Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, thus quoted from Palinfo on Sunday.

“Every annexation of Palestinian territory by Israel as an occupying force is a direct violation of international law, specifically the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, as well as the UN Resolution, specifically the UN Security Council Resolution 2334 (2016),” the Ministry said.

“Israel’s actions openly violate the peace agreement signed with the Palestinians, namely the Oslo Accords of 1993 and 1995.

Israel’s actions clearly question its sincerity of a lasting and peaceful solution to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It further reduces the prospect of a two-state solution, supported by the international community, “he added.

The ministry also urged the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, not to remain “indifferent and silent about Israel’s latest aggression against occupied Palestine,” and “to fulfill without delaying the responsibility of its Charter on Palestine.”

“The Security Council must condemn and reject Israel’s annexation plan and must ensure that the plan will never be implemented,” he stressed.

The ministry also reaffirmed “Malaysia’s strong solidarity with the Palestinian people” against such Israeli aggression.

“Malaysia reaffirms its unwavering support for Palestine and their goal of achieving freedom from illegal Israeli occupation, and realizing their aspirations for an independent Palestinian State based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as their capital.

In this regard, Malaysia will continue to support real and sincere efforts to achieve this just and lasting solution, which we believe will greatly contribute to peace, justice and stability in the region,” he concluded. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)