Macron Asks Netanyahu to Cancel His Annexation Plan

Paris, MINA – French President Emmanuel Macron called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cancel his annexation plan over Palestinian territory in the West Bank and elsewhere.

Office of the French President on Friday stated, the appeal was delivered in a telephone conversation between the two leaders on Thursday, Nahar Net reported.

Macron stressed that the annexation would be contrary to international law and jeopardize the possibility of a two-state solution as a basis for just and lasting peace between Israel and Palestine.

Macron’s appeal is the latest step by European leaders who have urged Netanyahu to cancel plans to annex Jewish strategic settlements in the West Bank and Jordan Valley.

Earlier, the French and German Foreign Ministries, together with Egypt and Jordan, had warned that any annexation could have “consequences” in their relations with Israel. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)