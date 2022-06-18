Select Language

Latest
-401 min. agoIsraeli Warplanes Bomb Palestinian Resistance Sites throughout Gaza Strip
-394 min. agoThree Palestinian Martyrs during Israeli Occupation Forces Storming of Jenin
-387 min. agoIsraeli Occupation Launches Campaign of Arrests in Separate Cities in West Bank
-200 min. agoPalestinian Resistance Factions Condemn An-Najah University’s Security Attack on Its Students
-81 min. agoMufti: No Islamophobia in Russia, Muslim Rights Are Fulfilled
Slideshow

Lutheran Church Calls for Ending Israeli Occupation of Palestine

Jerusalem, MINA – The Lutheran World Federation has issued a statement calling on the international community to find “a lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict,” one that brings “an end to the occupation.”

“The Council is deeply concerned by the continued Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and the recent escalation of violence, including the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, other journalists and other innocent victims,” the statement said as quoted from MEMO on Saturday.

“It is discouraging that thus far, no solution has been provided to the serious situation and as a result people’s human rights, lives, livelihoods and dignity are threatened.”

LWF praised the work of its affiliate hospital, the Augusta Victoria Hospital, noting that the hospital’s services are “often threatened by a recurring financial crisis that is directly linked to the conflict.” It called on donors, including the United States and the European Union, to provide timely funds to support the medical centre. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news