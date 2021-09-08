Kuwait Takes Over Arab League Presidency from Qatar

Kuwait, MINA – Qatar handed over the presidency of the Arab League to Kuwait ahead of the group’s next meeting on Thursday, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported on Tuesday 7 Sept.

The Permanent Representative of Qatar to the Arab League, Ambassador Salem Mubarak Al Shafi, handed over the presidency to Permanent Representative of Kuwait, Ambassador Ahmad Abdul Rahman Al Baker, during the 156th session of the Arab League.

In a speech, Al Shafi said that Arab nations are going through rapid developments, the effects of which are certainly reflected on all its vital issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, which is still the most important Arab issue that cannot be circumvented or undermined.

He reiterated Qatar’s firm support for the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

According to MEMO, Al Shafi went on to reiterate Doha’s firm position regarding the unity, sovereignty, and stability of Yemen, adding that the Yemeni parties must engage in a dialogue to realise the aspirations of the Yemeni people for security, stability, and unity.

Regarding Syria, the ambassador said that the humanitarian, moral and legal crisis should compel the international community to urgently work towards a political resolution that stops further bloodshed in the country.

He added that a political resolution must also meet the Syrians’ aspirations for justice and freedom and maintain the country’s unity and sovereignty in line with the statement of the Geneva 1 conference on Syria and related UN resolutions.

He also stressed Qatar’s commitment to Libya’s sovereignty, stability, and unity. He added that Qatar welcomes any Arab, regional, and international effort that paves the way for general elections in Libya in December, in order to boost stability in the country.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)