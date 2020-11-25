Klopp: Salah Ready to Play Against Atalanta

Liverpool, MINA – Liverpool’s coach Juergen Klopp said Mohamed Salah could play when Liverpool face Atalanta in the fourth Group D match of the Champions League at Anfield Stadium on Thursday.

Klopp confirmed Salah has recovered from Covid-19 but is unsure whether the Egyptian will start.

“Mo trained with the team yesterday and looked very good,” said Klopp at a press conference, quoted by Football Italia on Wednesday. “All tests are negative. If nothing has changed since yesterday, he’s available. We’ll see what we do with it. ”

Liverpool leads the Group D standings with a value of 9, five points ahead of second-placed Ajax and third-place Atalanta. The Reds won 5-0 in the previous match at the Gewiss Stadium. Klopp wanted a similar performance when Orobici arrived at Anfield.

“Everyone knows if we are going to win some problems will be resolved. We have to be prepared to work very, very hard against them. They will not change, and we have to do it in the same way as we did in other games, “said Klopp.

Previoualy, Mohamed Salah was announced positive for COVID-19 on Friday night.

The news appeared while he was preparing to play with the Egyptian national team.

It has been confirmed by the Egyptian Football Federation, EFA, through its social media posts.

“The medical examination carried out by our national team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star, was infected with the coronavirus, after having tested positive,” wrote the EFA quoted from its official social media. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)