Liverpool’s Star Mohamed Salah Positive of COVID-19

Cairo, MINA – Liverpool’s Star footballer Mohamed Salah was announced positive for COVID-19 on Friday night.

The news appeared while he was preparing to play with the Egyptian national team.

It has been confirmed by the Egyptian Football Federation, EFA, through its social media posts.

“The medical examination carried out by our national team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star, was infected with the coronavirus, after having tested positive,” wrote the EFA quoted from its official social media.

It is planned that the Liverpool mainstay attacker will defend the Egyptian national team against the Togo national team on November 15, 2020.

However, it was reported that Mohamed Salah had not yet held the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualification match.

Salah tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing a swab test ahead of the match against the Togo national team.

The EFA also explained that Mohamed Salah was infected to the coronavirus without feeling any symptoms.

“Even so, Mohamed Salah doesn’t suffer any symptoms. Meanwhile, other members of the Egyptian national team have tested negative, “the EFA statement continued.

The Egyptian team also said that Salah would get an in-depth examination and would be isolated. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)