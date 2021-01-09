Mo Salah Donates Oxygen Tanks for Covid Patients in Egypt

Cairo, MINA – Liverpool Muslim football star Mohamed Salah has donated oxygen tanks to the Basyoun Central Hospital in Egypt’s southern Gharbiya Province to support the treatment of coronavirus patients.

It was announced by the local Nagrig Charity Association on Tuesday, according to the Middleeast quoted by MINA.

Director Hassan Bakr told local channel Al-Kahera Wal Nas, Salah donated the installation of medical oxygen tanks to alleviate the suffering of coronavirus patients in Najrij’s hometown village of Gharbiya governorate.

Salah’s donation came after reports that many public hospitals were running out of ventilator equipment. In recent days, anger has spread on social media after a video showing the death of six coronavirus patients at the El Husseineya Central Hospital in Ash Sharqia province after a medical center ran out of oxygen went viral.

Egyptian prosecutors said an investigation had been opened into the alleged lack of oxygen in the hospital, as well as the patient’s death.

Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed admitted that there was an oxygen crisis in the hospital following criticism on social media after entire ICU wards died from lack of oxygen.

According to the US Worldometers, Egypt has recently seen a tremendous increase in the number of infections. So far, a total of 142,187 people have contracted the virus, 7,805 of whom have died, and 113,898 others have recovered. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)