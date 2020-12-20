Liverpool FC to Celebrate EPL’s Title Without Alcohol

Jakarta, MINA – The Liverpool Football Club will celebrate the title of the English Premier League (EPL) football championship without alcohol to honor the two Muslim players who are the team’s stars, namely Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. Islam.

The Reds are currently in peak form for the last three seasons. To top the Premier League standings 2020-2021 by collecting 31 points from 14 matches. Liverpool are 5 points ahead of Everton, who are currently in second place with 26 points.

Liverpool’s captain Henderson conveyed it in an interview with The Times, quoted by MINA on Monday.

“The champagne sprayed at the celebration does not contain the usual alcohol. That’s because Liverpool wants to respect its two Muslim stars, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah,” said Henderson.

“There’s nobody in the dressing room intolerant either, so why not when we’re outside?” he added.

Henderson also has great respect for the two stars because he knows where Mo Salah and Mane came from.

“I know where Sadio and Mo are from and what they have achieved is incredible,” said Henderson.

The high tolerance in the Liverpool squad did not appear to only happen at that moment. The reason is, Juergen Klopp’s squad also always gives Mane and Mo Salah two minutes to perform wudu before competing. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)