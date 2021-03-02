Indonesian President Revokes Alcohol Investment Regulations

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has revoked the Presidential Regulation (Perpres) on investment permits for liquor (miras) or alcoholic beverages (minol).

The Presidential Decree which was stipulated in Number 10 of 2021 concerning the Investment Business Sector had generated a polemic in the community.

“After receiving input from MUI, NU, Muhamadiyah and other mass organizations as well as other religious figures and input from provinces and regions. I hereby declare that I have decided on the attachment to the Presidential Decree for the opening of new investment in the alcohol-containing alcoholic beverage industry, I declare it to be revoked, ”said Jokowi in a press conference broadcast on the Youtube account of the Presidential Secretariat, Jakarta on Tuesday.

In the Presidential Decree, there are 5 lists of business sectors engaged in alcoholic commodities. However, only certain areas are allowed to run this alcohol business, starting from Bali Province, East Nusa Tenggara Province, North Sulawesi Province, and Papua Province.

Alcoholic beverage business and its requirements in the Presidential Decree on alcohol investment. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)