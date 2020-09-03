Khamanei: Normalization With Israel, UAE Betrayed Islamic World

Teheran,MINA – Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is betraying the Islamic world by normalizing relations with Israel.

“The UAE has betrayed the Islamic world, Arab countries, regional countries and Palestine,” said Khamenei through his official Twitter account, Naharnet reported as quoted by MINA on Wednesday.

“Of course this betrayal will not last long, but the stigma will remain with them,” he added.

Khamenei explained, in the agreement, Israel promised to suspend the annexation of Palestinian land.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that this does not mean Israel is abandoning plans to annex the Jordan Valley and the occupied West Bank.

“I hope the Emirate will wake up soon and give compensation for what they have done,” he said.

“The rulers of the UAE opened the doors to the territory for the Zionists, and they have ignored and downplayed the Palestinian issue,” he stressed.

This is Khamenei’s first reaction to the UAE-Israel Agreement, announced by US President Donald Trump on August 13.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry previously denounced the deal as an act of “strategic stupidity”.

Khamenei’s remarks came after a US-Israeli delegation landed in Abu Dhabi on Monday on the first direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to mark the normalization of relations. Saudi Arabia allows these flights across its airspace. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)