Ayatollah Khamenei Leads Funeral Prayers for Ismail Haniyeh

Tehran, MINA – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, led the funeral prayers for Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, and his bodyguard, who were martyred during their visit to Tehran on Wednesday.

In a ceremony held at the University of Tehran on Thursday, Khamenei paid tribute to Haniyeh and his bodyguard, identified as Wasim Abu Shaaban.

Millions of mourners in Iran participate in the funeral procession for the Hamas official, as reported by Press TV.

Haniyeh was in the Iranian capital to attend the inauguration of newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, accompanied by other leaders.

Details of the assassination plan are still unknown, but preliminary investigations suggest the direct involvement of the Israeli regime and approval from the Joe Biden administration in Washington.

In his speech at the ceremony, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated that the Israeli regime is desperate in the face of resistance fighters.

He added that the crimes of the Tel Aviv regime stem from its inability to counter the resistance forces.

The senior Iranian parliamentarian praised that Israel would make a “strategic mistake” if it believed that targeting the frontlines of resistance would impact the ongoing developments in the region. (T/RE1/P2)

