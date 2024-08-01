Select Language

Latest
-239 min. agoPresident Jokowi Condemns Killing of Ismail Haniyeh as Act of Violence, Murder
-222 min. agoIsrael Claims to Have Killed Al-Qassam Commander, Hamas: Muhammad al-Deif is Fine
-205 min. agoAyatollah Khamenei Leads Funeral Prayers for Ismail Haniyeh
1 hour agoMUI Holds Forum on Islamic Brotherhood to Boycott Pro-Israel Products
4 hours agoIsmail Haniyeh is A Hero, Not A Terrorist: Jama'ah Muslimin
Middle East

Ayatollah Khamenei Leads Funeral Prayers for Ismail Haniyeh

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, led the funeral prayers for the head of Hamas' Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, and his bodyguard in Tehran on Thursday, August 1, 2024. (Photo: Ali Khamenei)
The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, led the funeral prayers for the head of Hamas' Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, and his bodyguard in Tehran on Thursday, August 1, 2024. (Photo: Ali Khamenei)

Tehran, MINA – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, led the funeral prayers for Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, and his bodyguard, who were martyred during their visit to Tehran on Wednesday.

In a ceremony held at the University of Tehran on Thursday, Khamenei paid tribute to Haniyeh and his bodyguard, identified as Wasim Abu Shaaban.

Millions of mourners in Iran participate in the funeral procession for the Hamas official, as reported by Press TV.

Haniyeh was in the Iranian capital to attend the inauguration of newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, accompanied by other leaders.

Details of the assassination plan are still unknown, but preliminary investigations suggest the direct involvement of the Israeli regime and approval from the Joe Biden administration in Washington.

In his speech at the ceremony, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated that the Israeli regime is desperate in the face of resistance fighters.

He added that the crimes of the Tel Aviv regime stem from its inability to counter the resistance forces.

The senior Iranian parliamentarian praised that Israel would make a “strategic mistake” if it believed that targeting the frontlines of resistance would impact the ongoing developments in the region. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news