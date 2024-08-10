IRGC Says Iran to Implement Khamenei’s Order to “Punish’ Israel

Tehran, MINA – Iran is set to carry out an order by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to “harshly punish” Israel over the assassination of a Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps deputy commander has said, Al Jazeera reported.

“The supreme leader’s orders regarding the harsh punishment of Israel and revenge for the blood of martyr Ismail Haniyeh are clear and explicit … and they will be implemented in the best possible way,” Ali Fadavi was quoted as saying by Iranian media on Friday.

Hamas political chief Haniyeh, 62, was killed in Iran’s capital, Tehran in July, after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Hamas and Iran have blamed Israel for Haniyeh’s killing, but the Israeli government has not confirmed or denied responsibility.

Since then, Tehran has promised to retaliate against Israel, which has a history of assassinating foes across the region, including in Iran. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)