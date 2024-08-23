Kamala Harris Formally Accepted Democratic Presidential Nomination

Washington, MINA – United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday evening, vowing to be a “ president of all Americans.”

“I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations,” Harris said during her speech on the final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, Anadolu Agency reports.

“A president who leads and listens, who is realistic, practical and has common sense and always fights for the American people,” he said.

“From the courthouse to the White House, that has always been my life’s work,” he added.

She noted that the November presidential elections are “one of the most important in the life of our nation. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)