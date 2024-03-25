Select Language

America

US VP: Israeli Attack on Rafah will be “Huge Mistake”

Washington, MINA – The United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris said any attack by Israel on Rafah, despite all warnings, would be a “huge mistake.”

“We have been clear in multiple conversations and in every way that any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake,” Harris told ABC News as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“Let me tell you something: I have studied the maps. There’s nowhere for those folks to go,” Harris said.

When asked about the possibility of the US taking action in response to Israel’s attack on Rafah, Harris said they would “take it step by step,” but emphasized that no option is off the table.

Regarding whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu obstructs peace, Harris stated: “We will continue to pursue our priorities regarding Gaza.”

Harris opposed the killing of innocent Palestinians, affirming the right of both Israelis and Palestinians to live in “equal security and dignity.”

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Palestinian territory since Octber 7, 2023 and imposed a crippling blockade that left most of the population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

More than 32,200 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive and over 74,500 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

