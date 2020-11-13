Kamala Harris: US to Restore Relations with Palestine

Washington, MINA – Kamala Harris, Vice President-elect of the United States said the new government led by Joe Biden will restore relations with Palestine, Shehab News Agency reported from American newspaper “The Arab American News” on Thursday.

Harris also stressed that they oppose the annexation plan that the Israeli occupation is trying to implement on Palestinian land in the West Bank.

Later, the newspaper also confirmed that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) mission office in Washington would reopen, after Trump closed it during his term.

Kamalla Harris further revealed that her party would also return economic and humanitarian aid to Palestinians, overcome the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, and reopen the American consulate in the eastern part of occupied Jerusalem.

Trump has previously made decisions seen as cutting ties with the Palestinians, including closing the PLO office in Washington, cutting financial and economic aid, moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and supporting Israel’s annexation plan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).