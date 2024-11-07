Kamala Harris Makes a Phone Call with Trump to Congratulate Him

Washington, MINA – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has Made a phone call with Donald Trump to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential election, according to one of her senior aides, after a fierce and contentious battle on Wednesday, November 6.

According to TRT World, Harris, a member of the Democratic Party, discussed with Trump the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and the need to be a president for all Americans, said the aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The aide also confirmed that Harris would deliver a speech in Washington on Wednesday evening, U.S. time.

Meanwhile, Trump secured Michigan, reclaiming the battleground state and its 15 electoral votes for the Republican Party after Joe Biden flipped it in 2020 on his path to the White House.

Trump won Michigan in 2016 by more than 10,000 votes, marking the first time a Republican presidential candidate had won the state in nearly three decades.

Harris faced concerns in the Detroit metro area over dissatisfaction among Democrats regarding the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Gaza war, which damaged her campaign. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)