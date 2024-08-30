US Kamala Harris Says Israel Has the Right to Defend Itself

Washington, MINA – US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday staunchly ruled out the possibility that she would institute an American arms embargo on Israel as it continues to wage a devastating war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

“I’m unequivocal and unwavering in my commitment to Israel’s defense and its ability to defend itself, and that’s not going to change,” Harris said during her first interview since she became the Democratic nominee for president, Anadolu Agency reports.

“I say today, Israel has the right to defend itself. We will, and how it does so matters.”

Pressed on whether she would support a change in US policy that would affect military assistance, Harris said simply: “No.”

She acknowledged that “far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed,” an apparent reference to the death toll in Gaza that has eclipsed 40,000, the vast majority of whom have been women and children.

The true death toll is feared remaining to be significantly higher as many bodies trapped in the sprawling rubble fields that have resulted from Israeli bombardment. More than 92,740 other Palestinians have been injured over the course of the war, now in its tenth month, according to official figures.

Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced.

“We have got to get a deal done. We were in Doha. We have to get a deal done. This war must end, and we must get a deal that is about getting the hostages out. I’ve met with the families of the American hostages. Let’s get the hostages out. Let’s get the cease-fire done,” she said.

“A deal is not only the right thing to do to end this war but will unlock so much of what must happen next. I remain committed since I’ve been on Oct. 8 to what we must do to work toward a two-state solution where Israel is secure, and in equal measures, the Palestinians have security and self-determination and dignity,” she added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)