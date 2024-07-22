Kamala Harris Gains Biden’s Support to Run in US Presidential Election

Jakarta, MINA – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has committed to her candidacy for president following incumbent President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

“I am honored by the President’s support, and my commitment is to secure and win this nomination,” Harris said in a statement after Biden’s withdrawal.

On Sunday (July 21) local time, Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race in the best interests of the Democratic Party and the country via social media.

“I have decided not to seek this nomination and will focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in his resignation letter.

“My first decision as a party nominee in 2020 was to have Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it was the best decision I ever made. Today, I offer full support for Kamala to become the presidential nominee,” Biden said.

Despite Biden’s support, it is still uncertain if the Democratic Party will endorse Kamala Harris at the convention scheduled for August 19.

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said in the coming days they will conduct a “transparent and orderly” process to advance as a united Democratic Party with a candidate who can defeat Trump in the November elections.

Following Biden’s resignation, the Biden-Harris campaign team has filed with the Federal Election Commission to rename their committee to “Harris for President”. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)