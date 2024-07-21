Joe Biden Resigns from US Presidential Race 2024

Jakarta, MINA – Incumbent President Joe Biden has announced his withdrawal from the upcoming 2024 United States presidential election, scheduled for November 5.

He conveyed this resignation news via social media, stating that it was the best decision for the Democratic Party, which supports him, and for the country.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. While my intention was to run for reelection, I believe it is in the best interests of my party and my nation if I step aside and fulfill my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden’s statement read

Biden then confirmed that he would speak in detail to the public about his resignation later this week.

He didn’t forget to appreciate Kamala Harris, who had been his Vice President during his term.

“I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an incredible partner in all of this work,” he said.

“And let me express my sincere appreciation to the American people for the trust you have placed in me,” Biden said to the American citizens. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)