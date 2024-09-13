Biden Approves $164.6M Military Equipment Sale to Israel

Washington, MINA – The Biden administration approved the sale of $164.6 million worth of heavy-duty tank trailers and related equipment to Israel on Thursday amid its war on the devastated Gaza Strip and escalation in the West Bank.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it notified Congress of the potential sale and deliveries are estimated to begin in 2027.

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives,” it said in a statement, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The State Department approved approval last month the sale of $20 billion in fighter jets and other military equipment to Israel.

The US is facing criticism for providing military aid to Israel, as more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7 in Israeli bombings, which Biden has described as “indiscriminate.”

Several human rights groups and former State Department officials have urged the Biden administration to suspend arms transfers to Israel, citing violations of international law and human rights. Israel rejects the allegations. ​​​​​​​

The US is by far the biggest supplier of arms to Israel, with more than 70% of Tel Aviv’s arms imports coming from the US, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. US-made weapons have been documented in several strikes on Gaza that resulted in civilian casualties, although US authorities have declined to confirm details. (T/RE1/P2)

