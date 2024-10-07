French President Macron Calls for Halt on Arms Shipments to Israel

Paris, MINA – French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday called for halting arms shipments to Israel over its operations in Gaza, which over the course of a year have killed nearly 42,000 people and injured some 97,000.

In an interview with France Inter radio, Macron stressed the need to prioritize a political solution in the region. He claimed France was not sending weapons to Israel for use in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

Macron stressed that in defending itself, Israel should adhere to international and humanitarian law.

He also addressed Israel’s recent attacks on Lebanon, stating: “Lebanon cannot become a new Gaza.”

Despite these comments, the Elysee Palace later clarified that France would continue supplying necessary equipment for Israel’s defense, particularly components for the Iron Dome system. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)