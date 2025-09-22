SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Abbas Commits to Elections Within a Year after End of Gaza War

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to holding presidential and parliamentary elections within one year following the end of Israel’s war on Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a video address to an international conference on Palestine held in New York—coinciding with the UN General Assembly this week, Abbas emphasized the Palestinian people’s aspiration for “a state based on pluralism and the peaceful transfer of power.”

He called on nations that have not yet recognized the state of Palestine to do so, stressing the importance of international support in achieving Palestinian statehood.

Abbas was among 80 Palestinian officials whose US visas were revoked by the State Department, preventing them from attending the UN events in person.

Earlier on the same day, French President Emmanuel Macron made headlines by officially announcing: “I declare that today France recognizes the state of Palestine,” marking a significant shift in France’s foreign policy. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

