Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Officially Becomes US President-Vice President

Washington, MINA – Joe Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th President of the United States (US) and Kamala Harris as Vice Presiden on Wednesday at the Capitol Building, Washington.

Biden was sworn in by the Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court and Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, placing his hand on the Bible that was held by his wife, Jill.

“I, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., solemnly swear that I will faithfully assume the office of President of the United States to the best of my ability, to defend the United States constitution. God, help me, “said Biden when taking the oath of office, as quoted from CNN.

While Harris was sworn in as Vice President of the US and became the first woman to hold the highest government position in the country’s history.

The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by three former US presidents, namely, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, but was not attended by President Donald Trump.

Trump is seen as disregarding a 152-year-old tradition, with a president, whose term has expired, attending the inauguration of his successor. He flew from Washington to the state of Florida on Wednesday morning.

This year’s presidential and vice presidential inaugurations are different from previous inaugurations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Usually, the inauguration of the US President is held lively and attended by thousands of Americans. But now, the inauguration of Biden and Harris only invited a few officials.

The attendees are also required to wear masks while at the event venue.

On the other hand, security at Capitoll Hill has been greatly tightened. At least 25,000 National Guard personnel were deployed to secure the inauguration of Biden and Harris.

Biden is a Democratic political figure who has worked in Washington for nearly half a century.

Biden, 78, is the oldest American leader in history, after 36 years as a Senator and eight years as US Vice President.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, a former US senator from California, the most populous state. He is of African American and Indian descent. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)