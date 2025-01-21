Donald Trump Takes Office as the 47th US President

Washington DC, MINA – Donald Trump was officially inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States after taking the oath of office at the Capitol Building in Washington DC on Monday (January 21) at noon local time.

“I solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Trump said in his oath.

In a live broadcast by Aljazeera, Trump used his inauguration speech to reiterate his complaints about political opponents, stating that he would “liberate” the country from “radical and corrupt establishment.”

His speech also provided a preview of a series of executive actions he plans to take in the coming days, including declaring a state of emergency at the southern border with Mexico.

Trump, the first US president to be indicted on criminal charges, also condemned the “weaponization” of the judicial system, even though he himself had threatened to imprison his political opponents.

His speech also provoked international reactions, as Trump once again declared that the US was “taking back” the Panama Canal, which is part of Panama’s territory. []

