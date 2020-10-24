Kalla Arrives at Riyadh to Discusses the Construction of Prophet Muhammad Museum

Riyadh, MINA – The Former Indonesian Vice President, Jusuf Kalla on Saturday arrived at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to discuss the continuation of the construction of International Museum of the History of Prophet Muhammad and Islamic Civilization with Islamic world league.

It will be the third similar museum in the world after two in Saudi Arabia itself, namely in Mecca and Medina. The groundbreaking of the museum was carried out in February.

Kalla as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation for the International Museum of the History of the Prophet Muhammad and Islamic Civilization accompanied by the Chairman of the Komjen Pol (P) Foundation Dr. Syafruddin, former Minister of Law and Human Rights Prof. Dr. Hamid Awaluddin, Sholihin Kalla, Dr. Ali Hasan Bahar, Anizar Masyhadi, Buyung Wijaya Kusuma, Muhammad Shobirin, Adam Suryadi, Andi Gasli and other foundation officials. That is the statement received by MINA.

According to Deputy Head of the Museum Foundation Dr. Ali Hasan Bahar, the visit discussed the finalization of designs, drawings and stages of building the museum.

Then, after the finalization is complete, the next stage is construction, which, God willing, will complete the construction process for 18 months.

The museum later will become the largest museum of its kind in the world with a scientific reputation and a content of historical values ​​and civilization that have been recognized by more than 1,000 scholars and muftis in the world.

It is planned that Kalla will hold a meeting with the Secretary General of the Islamic World League, Shaykh Dr. Muhammad Abdul Karim Al-Isa and Shaykh Dr. Nashir Az-Zahroni on Saturday night.

The arrival of Kalla at King Khalid International Airport was welcomed by Indonesian Ambassador Agus Maftuh Abegabriel and the ranks of the Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh and also from the Islamic World League: Deputy Secretary General Dr. Muhammad Majduqi, Deputy for Executive Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mator, Abdurrahman Al-Khoyyat and Prof. Dr. Abdullah Al-Qorni. (T/RE1)

