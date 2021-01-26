Jordan Urges Israel to Stop Blocking Al Aqsa Complex

Amman, MINA – The Jordanian government urged Israel to stop blocking renovation work at the Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex in Al Quds (Jerusalem), the third Islamic holy site on Monday, January 25.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokeperson Daifallah Alfayez said he had sent a “protest note” demanding Israel “refrain from such violations and provocations, and respect Jordan mandate in managing Muslim holy sites.”

However, there has been no immediate response from Israel, Nahar Net reported.

Under the 1994 peace deal, Israel recognized Jordan control of Muslim holy sites in east Jerusalem, the Palestinian sector of the city Israel has occupied and annexed since 1967.

Muslims known as the Haram al-Sharif, or Holy Place, and as the Temple Mount to the Jews, this complex is home to the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Yordanian said the Israeli police have been stop of restoration work in Kubah Shakhrah.

Yordanian stressed, the waqf Islamic authority is one of responsible for the control and maintenance of Al-Aqsa.

On Sunday, January 24, Waqf accused Israeli police of blocking “all reconstruction projects in the complex”, including cutting off building supplies and “the entry of basic materials needed for maintenance.”

Waqf say, the maintenance team “was unable to maintain or repair the most basic facilities of the mosque and its staff were subject to prosecution, threats of arrest and expulsion.”

On Saturday, Waqf say, police stopped work by “photocopying the identity cards of workers and technicians, prevent them from working and threatening them with arrest if work continues.” (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)