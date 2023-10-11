Israeli Death Toll in Palestine Conflict Rises to 1,200

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – At least 1,200 Israelis have been killed since a surprise attack by the Palestinian group Hamas early Saturday that involved dozens of fighters who infiltrated Israeli towns, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) said early Wednesday.

Meanwhile, citing Israel’s Health Ministry, the Times of Israel reported that more than 2,900 Israelis have been injured in the unprecedented assault, with over 500 still hospitalized, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Palestinian death toll rose to 900, while injuries reached 4,500, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

The Gaza-based Palestinian Hamas group launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and growing settler violence against Palestinians.

In retaliation, the Israeli army launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)