On the Sixth Day of Sukkot Jewish Holiday, Hundreds of Israeli Fanatics Break into Jerusalem’s Aqsa Mosque

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Hundreds of fanatic Israeli settlers Thursday morning broke into the compounds of al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy protection from the Israeli police, marking the sixth day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

The extremist settlers, divded into groups, raided the holy Islamic Mosque and took provocative tours in its compounds, WAFA reported.

It added that the settlers performed Talmudic rituals in the eastern part of the Mosque.

This comes at a time as Israeli forces intensify measures against Palestinians coming from Jerusalem to enter the Mosque, inspecting their IDs and briefly detaining them.(T/R3/RE1)

