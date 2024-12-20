Israeli Illegal Settlers Burn Mosque in Northern West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Israeli illegal settlers set fire to the Bir al-Walidain Mosque in the village of Marda, northern West Bank on Friday.

According to Anadolu Agency, a group of settlers raided the eastern neighborhood of Marda, near the city of Salfit, and deliberately set the mosque ablaze.

Local residents managed to extinguish the flames, but the fire caused significant damage to the mosque building.

Marda village is located near the illegal Ariel settlement and is surrounded by barbed wire fences.

Tensions have escalated across the occupied West Bank due to Israel’s aggression in the Gaza Strip.

At least 822 Palestinians have been killed, and around 6,500 others wounded by Israeli military gunfire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health.

The International Court of Justice has stated that Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land is illegal and has called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)