Palestinians in Gaza Perform Tarawih Prayers amidst Ruins of Buildings

Gaza, MINA – After the genocide in the Gaza Strip by Israeli Zionist forces, the Palestinian people continue to perform Tarawih prayers in congregation, even amidst the ruins of mosques.

The residents remain enthusiastic in welcoming the holy month of Ramadan with strong faith, as the call to prayer echoes from behind the debris of buildings, Rai Al-Youm reported on Saturday.

Mosques that were once sturdy have now been reduced to rubble, especially the Jami’ Umari Mosque, which was not spared from bombing and destruction.

The congregation for Tarawih prayers lines up in rows, behind the imam, atop scattered rubble and in damaged areas.

Also Read: Israel Blocks Aid Entry into Gaza after First Phase Ceasefire Expired

The Umari Mosque is one of the oldest and most renowned mosques in Gaza City.

This mosque is located in the heart of the old city near the old market. It spans 4,100 square meters, with a courtyard of 1,190 square meters.

During previous Israeli wars in the Gaza Strip, the mosque was severely damaged, and the genocide carried out by Tel Aviv in Gaza completely destroyed it, leaving only a small part of it intact.

The sound of “Allahu Akbar” and “Laa ilaaha illallaah” echoes amidst the rubble along the street, silently witnessing the immense destruction caused by the genocide in Gaza over the past 15 months.

Also Read: Israel Accepts Proposal for Ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan and Passover

Beside the ruins of the destroyed mosque, some of the people lay out remnants of carpets, cloths, and mats to perform the Tarawih prayers in congregation.

After the Tarawih prayers, the imam leads a prayer with raised hands, accompanied by tears, for the martyrs, healing for the wounded, safety for the living, and for the war to never return to the Gaza Strip.

“Oh Allah, protect Gaza and its people,” prayed the mosque imam, Bilal Al-Lahham.

“Our joy in performing the first Tarawih prayer in the destroyed mosque, after people were forbidden from praying during Ramadan last year, is indescribable, as we were then living in tents and refugee shelters,” said Al-Lahham. []

Also Read: Calls for Resistance against Israeli Restrictions at Al-Aqsa during Ramadan

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)