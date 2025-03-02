SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinians in Gaza Perform Tarawih Prayers amidst Ruins of Buildings

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views

Tarawih prayers in the Gaza Strip (Rai Al-Youm)
Tarawih prayers in the Gaza Strip (Rai Al-Youm)

Gaza, MINA – After the genocide in the Gaza Strip by Israeli Zionist forces, the Palestinian people continue to perform Tarawih prayers in congregation, even amidst the ruins of mosques.

The residents remain enthusiastic in welcoming the holy month of Ramadan with strong faith, as the call to prayer echoes from behind the debris of buildings, Rai Al-Youm reported on Saturday.

Mosques that were once sturdy have now been reduced to rubble, especially the Jami’ Umari Mosque, which was not spared from bombing and destruction.

The congregation for Tarawih prayers lines up in rows, behind the imam, atop scattered rubble and in damaged areas.

Also Read: Israel Blocks Aid Entry into Gaza after First Phase Ceasefire Expired

The Umari Mosque is one of the oldest and most renowned mosques in Gaza City.

This mosque is located in the heart of the old city near the old market. It spans 4,100 square meters, with a courtyard of 1,190 square meters.

During previous Israeli wars in the Gaza Strip, the mosque was severely damaged, and the genocide carried out by Tel Aviv in Gaza completely destroyed it, leaving only a small part of it intact.

The sound of “Allahu Akbar” and “Laa ilaaha illallaah” echoes amidst the rubble along the street, silently witnessing the immense destruction caused by the genocide in Gaza over the past 15 months.

Also Read: Israel Accepts Proposal for Ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan and Passover

Beside the ruins of the destroyed mosque, some of the people lay out remnants of carpets, cloths, and mats to perform the Tarawih prayers in congregation.

After the Tarawih prayers, the imam leads a prayer with raised hands, accompanied by tears, for the martyrs, healing for the wounded, safety for the living, and for the war to never return to the Gaza Strip.

“Oh Allah, protect Gaza and its people,” prayed the mosque imam, Bilal Al-Lahham.

“Our joy in performing the first Tarawih prayer in the destroyed mosque, after people were forbidden from praying during Ramadan last year, is indescribable, as we were then living in tents and refugee shelters,” said Al-Lahham. []

Also Read: Calls for Resistance against Israeli Restrictions at Al-Aqsa during Ramadan

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBilal Al-Lahham community destruction faith Gaza Gaza Strip genocide holy month Israel Jami’ Umari Mosque Palestine prayer Ramadan refugees resilience ruins tarawih worship

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Tarawih prayers in the Gaza Strip (Rai Al-Youm)
Palestine

Palestinians in Gaza Perform Tarawih Prayers amidst Ruins of Buildings

  • 2 hours ago
Five MER-C volunteers who are assigned to the Gaza Strip departed from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Saturday (March 1). (Photo: MER-C)
Indonesia

MER-C Sends the 8th Medical Team to Gaza Strip

  • 2 hours ago
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Accepts Proposal for Ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan and Passover

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Calls for Resistance against Israeli Restrictions at Al-Aqsa during Ramadan

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Israel to Pass Bill to Annex Illegal West Bank Settlements

  • 12 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Threatens to Resume Gaza War

  • 13 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian Ministry of Religious Launches Qur’an Translations in 30 Regional Languages for Ramadan

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:06 WIB
Palestine

Israel to Pass Bill to Annex Illegal West Bank Settlements

  • 12 hours ago
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Accepts Proposal for Ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan and Passover

  • 9 hours ago
International

Arab Countries Announce Saturday as First Day of Ramadan

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:54 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

ICMI Organizes Month-Long Ramadan Festival with Various Activities

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Palestine

Dozens of Muslims Perform Tarawih Prayers of Ramadan at Aqsa Mosque

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 19:23 WIB
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reiterates Its Commitment  to Implement All Ceasefire Agreement

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:23 WIB
International

Houthi Threatens to Resume Attacks on Israel

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:44 WIB
Palestine

Palestinian President Calls for Unity and Liberation in Ramadan Message

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 22:21 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us