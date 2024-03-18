Thousands of Palestinians Perform Dawn Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Thousands of Palestinian worshipers performed the dawn prayer at the Aqsa Mosque on the seventh day of the holy month of Ramadan on Sunday despite the Israel restrictions imposed on their entry to the holy site.

According to local sources, scores of Muslim worshipers flocked to the Aqsa Mosque amid an atmosphere of faith and joy.

Following the dawn prayer, a number of Muslim worshipers stayed in the Mosque’s courtyards to read the holy Qur’an, especially outside the Qibli prayer building, Palinfo reported.

Last night, over 60,000 Muslim worshipers performed the Isha and Tarawih prayers at the Aqsa Mosque.

Despite the Israeli obstacles to their access to the holy city and the Aqsa Mosque, tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers were able to reach the holy site during the holy month of Ramadan.

Many Muslim worshipers, who are banned from entering the Mosque, perform the prayers in the streets leading to the holy site.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)